ProShare Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

