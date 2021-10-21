ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRQR. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.31.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $7.76 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market cap of $389.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

