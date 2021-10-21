Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Update

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

PDEX opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $91.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp bought 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $84,653.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

