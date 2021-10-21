Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Syneos Health by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Syneos Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 78,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Syneos Health by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 313,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,046,000 after purchasing an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,813. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $87.74 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

