Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $371,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.