Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,313 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,222,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 26,552 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 129,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,614,000.

NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $35.60 on Thursday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79.

