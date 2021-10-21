Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 245,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after acquiring an additional 41,255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.06 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

