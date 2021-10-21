Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,504,000 after buying an additional 2,451,055 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

