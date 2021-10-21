Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,867 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,598 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,429,000 after acquiring an additional 772,515 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

NYSE BNS opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

