Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $3,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after buying an additional 163,838 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after buying an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Shares of IART stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

