Price Michael F Sells 10,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Price Michael F decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Price Michael F’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hess by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,273,000 after purchasing an additional 204,647 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

NYSE HES traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.29. 16,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,077. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.74 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

