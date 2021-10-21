Price Michael F Makes New $13.81 Million Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Price Michael F bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 217,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,809,000. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises about 1.5% of Price Michael F’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Price Michael F owned about 0.43% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 11,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

