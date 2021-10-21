Price Michael F Invests $5.48 Million in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Price Michael F acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMLTU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth about $11,251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,184,000.

NASDAQ CMLTU remained flat at $$10.29 on Thursday. 342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,980. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

