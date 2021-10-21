PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.07. 60,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,737. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.75.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.69.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

