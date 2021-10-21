Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post sales of $175.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.67 million and the lowest is $171.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $121.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $698.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.78. Power Integrations has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $110.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $2,490,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

