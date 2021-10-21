Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.
BPOP traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 430,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,349. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. Popular has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $83.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.
