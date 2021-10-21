Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

BPOP traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 430,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,349. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. Popular has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $83.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

