Polygon Management Ltd. Takes Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 4.15% of Independence as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACQR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 3,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

