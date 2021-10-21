Polygon Management Ltd. Invests $4.39 Million in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 440,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000. Polygon Management Ltd. owned 0.77% of Gores Technology Partners II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTPB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,103,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTPB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

