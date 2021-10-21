Polygon Management Ltd. Invests $246,000 in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPUH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

