Polygon Management Ltd. Buys 119,257 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 228.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,257 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Precigen worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Precigen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Precigen by 14.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Precigen by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 19.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of Precigen stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 19,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $962.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,896 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $367,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,272,039 shares of company stock worth $7,289,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.