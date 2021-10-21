Polygon Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,854,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FPAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,051. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.