Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.74

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 2481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $764.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 633,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,376,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

