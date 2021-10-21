Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

