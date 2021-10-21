Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Gap Down to $11.82

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $11.58. Plains GP shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 6,979 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,209.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

