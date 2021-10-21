Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Pivotal Investment Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PICC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

