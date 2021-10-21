Piper Sandler Weighs in on Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Shoals Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

