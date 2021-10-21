Piper Sandler Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $465.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $465.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $11.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $60.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $11.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $43.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $46.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GS. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $416.19.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $407.89 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $223,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.