Piper Sandler Boosts Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $53.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE:XM opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion and a PE ratio of -69.08.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $91,766,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $67,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after buying an additional 1,653,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $45,050,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $40,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

