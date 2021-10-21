Piper Sandler Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $54.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

