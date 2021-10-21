Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $65.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.