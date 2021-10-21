Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Phillips 66 Partners has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phillips 66 Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Shares of PSXP opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 653,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

