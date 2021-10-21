Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading Down 3.6%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.56. 1,486,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 33,085,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ashmore Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 6,923,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,487 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.