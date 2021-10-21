Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading Down 3.6%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.56. 1,486,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 33,085,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 141.86%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ashmore Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 6,923,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,487 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
