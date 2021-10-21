Peter Cunningham Sells 5 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22).

Shares of RIO traded down GBX 236.50 ($3.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,649 ($60.74). The company had a trading volume of 4,016,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,192.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,740.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market capitalization of £75.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,293.85 ($69.16).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

