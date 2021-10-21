Peter Cunningham Sells 5 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22).
Shares of RIO traded down GBX 236.50 ($3.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,649 ($60.74). The company had a trading volume of 4,016,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,192.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,740.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market capitalization of £75.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
