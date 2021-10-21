Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €205.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €202.83 ($238.63).

RI opened at €198.80 ($233.88) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €187.34 and a 200-day moving average of €181.06. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

