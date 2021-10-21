Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $2.67 Million Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

TEKK stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

