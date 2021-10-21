Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPKAU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,000,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,000,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000.

SPK Acquisition Corp Unit stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.07.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

