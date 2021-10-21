Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 294,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $5,005,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,810,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,651,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,003,000.

Shares of SMIHU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

