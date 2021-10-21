Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $3.10 Million in Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACBAU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,856,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000.

NASDAQ:ACBAU opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

