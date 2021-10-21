Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $2.54 Million in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,259,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 359,943 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in AF Acquisition by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAQU opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. AF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

