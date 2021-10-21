Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,195 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 5.78% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $243,000.

NASDAQ EUSG opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

