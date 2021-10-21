Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,500 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 249,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEPWU stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

