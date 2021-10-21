Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 198,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,539,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000.

DLCAU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

