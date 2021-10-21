Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

