Pendle (PENDLE) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.96 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $44.96 million and $3.70 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00067550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00102530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,344.48 or 0.99780131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.13 or 0.06477682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.