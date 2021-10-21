Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$42.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.28 billion and a PE ratio of -48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$42.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.27.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.566615 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.03.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,416. Insiders have acquired 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662 in the last three months.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

