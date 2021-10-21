Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 126.40 ($1.65).

Centamin stock opened at GBX 98.82 ($1.29) on Tuesday. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 138.65 ($1.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Ross Jerrard purchased 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

