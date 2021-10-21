Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,616,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,424 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $61,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,837.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 665,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after buying an additional 631,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,740,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

