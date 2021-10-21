PEAKDEFI Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $271.68 million and $1.19 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00103298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00194802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,381,155,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,467,835 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

