PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

NYSE PBF opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PBF Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of PBF Energy worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.