Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Cowen

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price upped by Cowen from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.17.

Paylocity stock opened at $290.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.29. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $298.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

